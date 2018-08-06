Detroit police seek man in connection with shooting on city's east side

Detroit police are searching for this man in connection with a non-fatal shooting. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man in connection with a July shooting on the city's east side.

Police said a man was sitting in his vehicle around 1:10 a.m. July 25 in the 9000 block of Hayes Street when he was approached by another man.

The second man reached inside the vehicle and took the victim's jewelry, and when the victim tried to flee, the man fired a shot at the vehicle.

The victim was struck by the bullet, but he is expected to be OK.

The suspected shooter is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a white tank top, blue jogging pants and glasses.

Anyone with information about the suspected shooter is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

