Detroit police seek man wanted in connection to east-side pizza restaurant burglary

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred on Detroit's east side.

According to authorities, during the early-morning hours on March 27 a man forced entry into the Papa's Pizza located at 17137 Harper Ave. After breaking the lock on the store's safe, he removed an unknown amount of money from the safe and fled from the restaurant.

Partial surveillance footage of the robbery is available below.

Anyone who has information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5940.

