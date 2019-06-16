Detroit police seek man wanted in connection with gas station robbery on city's west side

Detroit police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a May 29, 2019 robbery at a gas station on the city's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred May 29 on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, just before 10 a.m., a 61-year-old woman was at a gas station near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue when an unknown man approached her and forcefully took her wallet. Police said the wallet contained personal items and an unknown amount of cash.

Police said the man arrived in a red Ford Windstar minivan with a temporary paper license plate in the window. The man fled the location on foot. A passenger in the minivan took control of the vehicle and drove eastbound on Eight Mile Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

