Detroit police seek man wanted in connection with shooting on city's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking a man wanted in connection with a shooting Dec. 3 on the city's west side.

Police said Micos Davon Welch was with a 27-year-old man who got into an argument with another man in the 22000 block of West 7 Mile Road at about 12:32 a.m.

During the argument, Welch got a handgun from his red SUV and handed the gun to the 27-year-old man, police said. He confronted the victim and shot him.

The 34-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police said Welch and the shooter fled northbound on Cooley Street in the SUV.

Police arrested the shooter Dec. 20 in the 200 block of West Lafayette but they are still searching for Welch, 26.

Anyone with information about Welch's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

