Detroit police seek man with mental health condition, missing since Saturday

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking the public to help them locate a 25-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

Roderick Bailey Jr. was last seen by his aunt at 10 p.m. in the 15000 block of Archdale, according to police.

He left without having dinner and hasn't been seen or heard from since. At the time, he was wearing black boots and a black backpack.

Bailey is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing 125 pounds. Police said he is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

