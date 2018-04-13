Detroit police seek missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Sunday from her home in the 9500 block of Abington Avenue.

Jaya Tharpe was last seen by her father Sunday at approximately 3 p.m.

Jaya is described as a 17-year-old girl who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 125 and 130 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Jaya Tharpe or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640.



