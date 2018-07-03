Detroit police seek missing 42-year-old woman

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old woman in Detroit.

Marion Mynes was last seen Monday at approximately 5 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Street. Mynes left the location on foot and failed to return. She left all of her belongings at the location and does not have any identification or money on her.

Mynes stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue shorts and black flip flops, with her hair tied up in a pony tail.

Mynes is in poor physical condition and takes medication for health reasons. She also has difficulty walking.

This is the first time she has been missing.

Anyone who has seen Mynes is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440.

