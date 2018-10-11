Detroit police seek missing 72-year-old man who suffers from seizures

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man.

Samuel Bradley was last seen Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Grand Boulevard heading toward Gratiot Avenue on foot.

Bradley lives in an adult care facility and has been missing before.

He is described as a black male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 200 pounds, with short black salt and pepper hair and a salt and pepper goatee. He was wearing black pants, tan shirt and white tennis shoes.

Police said he suffers from seizures and mental illness.

If you have any information, contact the Detroit Police Department Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700 or 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.



