Detroit police seek missing person, Brian Taylor

DETROIT - Police are looking for a man who went missing from his home in the 8100 block of Dubay Street on April 1.

According to authorities, Brian Taylor left the location and has yet to have returned.

Taylor is described as a 59-year-old man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has white hair and was last seen wearing a blue and yellow coat, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

Taylor is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health disorder.

Anyone who has seen Brian Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call Detroit police's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.