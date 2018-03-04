Detroit police seek missing woman, 81, with dementia

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman with dementia.

Beatrice Dortch, 81, was last seen by her daughter Saturday at their home in the 4700 block of Pennsylvania Street, police said. Dortch walked away from the home around 7 a.m.

Police said Dortch is known to frequent the area of Harper and Gratiot avenues, and has walked away from home in past.

Aside from dementia, Dortch is in good physical condition, police said.

Dortch is described by police as a black woman with a medium complexion who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 129 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hat, black coat, pink sweater, blue jeans and gym shoes.

Anyone who has seen Dortch is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700.

