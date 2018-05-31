Detroit police seek missing woman suffering from dementia

DETROIT - Police are searching for a missing 86-year-old woman with dementia in Detroit's westside.

Tommie Riggins was last seen Thursday at about 1:30 a.m. at her home in the 18000 block of Ashton Road. Her daughter went to bed and when she woke up at 6:30 a.m., Riggins was gone.

Riggins was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue pants and black shoes. She is in good physical condition aside from suffering from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Tommie Riggins or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit police 8th Precinct's at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.



