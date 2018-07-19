Detroit police seek people wanted in connection with assault, destruction of property, shooting

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two culprits and a person of interest wanted in connection with a felonious assault and malicious destruction of property that took place in Eastside Detroit.

According to authorities, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on April 26, three people -- two women and a man -- entered a gas station located in the 1800 block of 8 Mile Road. While inside the gas station, there was a verbal altercation between one woman and a clerk that resulted in the woman pulling down a rack of car oil. Police said the individuals then exited the store and entered a red Ford Focus, at which point the man fired several shots into the business from the vehicle, shattering a window. The group fled in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals or who has any information pertaining to the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying and locating two suspects and a person of interest wanted in connection to an assault and destruction of property that occured on April 26, 2018. (WDIV)

