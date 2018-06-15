Detroit police seek person of interest after man fatally shot at gas station

DETROIT - Detroit police have released surveillance video that shows a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting Thursday night at a gas station on the city's east side.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times at 11:51 p.m. at the Valero gas station at 7 Mile Road and Chalmers Street. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police are searching for a man shown on surveillance video inside the gas station. He is considered a person of interest as police work to identify him.

He is shown on video entering the gas station wearing a blue and orange baseball cap, white T-shirt and keys hanging around his neck.

Detroit police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a fatal shooting June 15, 2018 at a gas station on the city's east side. (WDIV)

The gas station is not part of the Green Light surveillance camera project, but it does have its own cameras.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or CRIME STOPPERS at 800-SPEAK-UP.

