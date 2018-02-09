Person of interest in connection with fatal shooting turns himself into Detroit police

Danny James Robinson II is a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found holding an ice pick in his Detroit home. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found inside his home holding an ice pick turned himself into the authorities Friday.

Danny James Robinson II was taken into custody on unrelated charges and police say he may have information about the shooting.

A 53-year-old man's body was found Dec. 11, 2017, at his house on Cortland Street, still holding an ice pick in his hand, despite a gunshot wound to his head. A 9mm casing was found nearby.

"All I know is it's quiet around here," James Willis, the victim's neighbor, said. "Very seldom you hear anything bad happening."

Willis lives a few doors down from where the body was found.

"There were three cop cars," Willis said. "An ambulance and a fire truck came and they hung around there for quite a while."

Police said family members of the man went to his house because they hadn't heard from him. When they arrived, they found the door open and their loved one dead in his living room. The house had been ransacked.

"He just moved in about two years ago, so I don't know too much about him," Willis said. "He was a nice guy. That's all I knew."

Willis said the man kept to himself and didn't bother anyone.

Anyone with information about Robinson is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-6114 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

