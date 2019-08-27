Detroit police seek person of interest in homicide, arson

Police are looking to identify and locate a man who is a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide and arson that happened on Detroit's east side.

The Detroit Fire Department located human remains burned beyond recognition inside a location in the 14000 block of Young Street at 7:15 a.m. on July 3.

Those remains were later identified as a 28-year-old woman. Police are looking for the man shown in the video above because they said he may have information pertaining to the homicide.

The person of interest was last seen driving the victim's 2017 Ford Edge, which is black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

