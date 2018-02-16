Detroit police seek public assistance identifying three in connection to an armed robbery

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three unknown suspects wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on the city’s east side.

On Dec. 29, at approximately 9:40 a.m., a 61-year old man was walking in the intersection of East Vernor Street and Holcomb Freeway, when he observed three unknown people following closely behind him. The victim took off running and the suspects caught up with him demanding his items. The victim refused and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle one of the suspects produced a handgun and assaulted him. The remaining suspects took his money and bag of items he had in his possession. All three suspects then fled on foot, east on East Vernor Street. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The armed suspect was described as wearing a beige skull cap with a white Detroit “D” on it, beige Carhartt waist-length coat and brown “Timberland” style boots. The other two were do not have descriptions.

If anyone recognize this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.