Detroit police seek public assistance in identifying St. Patrick's Day sexual assault suspect

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in the city’s downtown area on St. Patrick's Day.

According to authorities, on March 17 between 9 and 10 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was at a bar located in the 300 block of Monroe Avenue. Police said she left to go to an attached tent to use the restroom and was approached a man who forced her into a nearby alley and sexually assaulted her.

The man was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown or black hair, and was wearing aviator sunglasses with gold lenses, a black jacket, green shirt, black-and-white shoes and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has any information pertaining to this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1950 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

