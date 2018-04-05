Detroit police seek public assistance in locating man charged with sexual misconduct

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred on the city's east side.

According to authorities, Felix Antonio Davis III sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman on Jan. 16 at his home in the 19000 block of Fleming Street. Police said the woman escaped through a bedroom woman and sought help.

Police describe Davis is as a 39-years old man standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said he he has ties in the Detroit, Pontiac and Chicago areas, and possibly may have fled to Chicago after the incident.

A warrant package was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office for review and signed on Feb. 1. Davis was charged with criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, strangulation, felony firearm and felon in possession.

Anyone who recognizes Davis or has any information pertaining to this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

