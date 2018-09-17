Detroit police seek public's assistance in locating Honda, victim after shooting

Detroit police are looking for a brown Honda CRV with the license plate "DUL 3183" in connection with a shooting on Sept. 16, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are looking for a brown Honda CRV with the license plate DUL 3183 in connection with a shooting that took place in Westside Detroit.

According to authorities, shortly after 4:15 p.m. Sunday, the Honda pulled up to a location in the 7300 block of Prairie Street. A 59-year-old man stepped out of the vehicle and began arguing with a witness across the street, before man pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the witness.

Police said the witness said the man returned to the Honda and fired shots into the vehicle, potentially striking a man inside. The man entered the vehicle and fled the location with the potential victim still inside.

The man was taken into custody a short time later after returning to the location on foot. A weapon has also been recovered.

The location of the vehicle and the potential victim are still unknown.

The victim was described as a 69-year-old black man wearing a gray-and-white striped shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

