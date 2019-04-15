Detroit police seek public's help in locating man wanted in connection with shooting

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday morning on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, at 2:30 a.m., Rickey Streeter Jr. got into an argument with another man in the 15000 block of Grand River Avenue. Streeter allegedly pulled out a handgun, shot the victim in his right knee and then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was treated and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5801.

