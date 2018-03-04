Detroit police seek public's help finding woman, 70, with dementia

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman with dementia.

Pearl Peoples, 70, walked away from her home in the 16200 block of Inverness Street around 6 p.m. Saturday and has not returned home.

This is the first time Peoples has been reported missing from home, police said. Aside from dementia, Peoples is in good physical condition.

Peoples is described as having a medium brown complexion and a medium build. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and has gray and black dreadlocks. Police said she was last seen wearing a red hat, red shirt, blue jeans and glasses. She does not have a coat on.

Anyone has seen Peoples or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1290.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.