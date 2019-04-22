Detroit police seek speeding driver who fatally shot 15-year-old girl in 2016

A sketch of a man suspected of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl in 2016 on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT - Detroit police are still searching for a speeding driver who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl in October 2016, according to authorities.

Police said a small, dark-colored vehicle was seen around 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2016, speeding in the 14000 block of Ardmore Street on Detroit's west side.

Citizens told the driver to slow down, and he fired a shot, striking a 15-year-old girl, killing her, officials said.

The driver was a 28- to 30-year-old man, police said. He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds with a medium brown complexion, a clean-shaven face, lined and low-cut hair, a black mustache and a beard.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch above is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

