Detroit police seek suspect in east-side auto shop larceny captured on surveillance video

DETROIT - Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a larceny at an auto shop on the city's east side.

Police said the incident occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Monday, October 15 at Hastings Auto Parts in the 16000 block of Harper Avenue.

The suspect allegedly entered the store by breaking out a front window. Once inside, the man stole miscellaneous merchandise, then escaped, according to investigators.

The alleged break-in was captured on surveillance video.

Watch the video above.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Criminal Investigations at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.