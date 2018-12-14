Detroit police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run of 48-year-old woman on city's east side

The suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run of a 44-year-old woman on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a 48-year-old woman who was crossing the street on the city's east side.

The incident happened around at 6:38 p.m. Dec. 6 in the area of Harper Avenue and Connor Street.

Police said the driver of a dark-colored SUV struck Lisa Collins and continued east on Harper Avenue.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

