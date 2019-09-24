Detroit police seek teen who disappeared after disagreement

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing teen last seen Monday before a disagreement.

Police said Diamonte Johnson, 17, was last seen about 1 a.m. in the 6600 block of Hathon Street.

Johnson's mother is concerned because she hasn't seen or heard from him since.

Johnson is black with a dark complexion. He stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 220-230 pounds. He has black hair and thin facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt with black writing, white Nike shorts under black jogging pants that have a red stripe on the legs and red Nike Air Max shoes.

Johnson is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak up.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.