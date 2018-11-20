Detroit police seek to ID man suspected of arson on city's west side

DETROIT - Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an arson of a local business on Detroit's west side.

The arson incident happened after 5 a.m. Saturday in the 15300 block of Fenkell Avenue.

The suspect entered the building and poured liquid on the floor. Before he left, he ignited the liquid. He was seen inside the location and was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as having a medium-brown complexion and a clean-shaven face. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, dark-colored jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Arson Tip Line at 313-628-2900. Police said there could be a reward of up to $5,000 paid for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

