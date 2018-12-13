Detroit police seek to identify vehicle, driver in hit-and-run on city's east side

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public to help them identify and locate a suspect and vehicle involved in a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash that happened on Detroit's east side.

The crash happened on Thursday at 9:40 p.m. Police said a 44-year-old woman was struck by a dark-colored SUV while she was crossing the street in the area of Harper Avenue and Connor Street. The driver continued eastbound on Harper after the crash.

The woman was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

If you have any information, contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

