Detroit police seek two men who carjacked 29-year-old at gunpoint

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for two men who carjacked a 29-year-old man Sunday on Clay Street near the I-75 Service Drive.

The victim said he was at the gas station located in the area around 5 a.m. when the men approached him demanding his vehicle. One of the men was armed with a gun.

The victim complied and the armed gunman drove off in an unknown direction. The carjackers are described as black and dressed in all black. Only one was armed.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

