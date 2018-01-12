Detroit police seek unknown driver in fatal hit and run

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating an unknown driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on the city's west side.

According to authorities, on Dec. 30 at approximately 7:45 p.m. near Tireman Avenue and Terry Street, an unknown driver traveling westbound on Tireman Avenue in a white four-door sedan struck a 63-year-old man as he was walking in the street. The driver then continued driving, police said.

Police believe the car could potentially be a 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle will have front-end damage from the collision.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information pertaining to the incident is asked to call the Detroit police at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.

