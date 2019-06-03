Detroit police seek witnesses after woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while riding bike

DETROIT - Sheila Jett was a mother, grandmother and a great grandmother. She was a woman who loved her family and they loved her.

“Everybody loved her,” Mia Matthews, Jett’s daughter, said. “All my friends called her Ma or Mama Sheila.”

Jett also loved to ride her bike through Detroit. Matthews believes her mother was riding over to her house Saturday night.

“She was just telling me recently, ‘Feel my muscle in my leg. It’s so strong from riding my bike,’” Matthews said. “And then this happened.”

Between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police believe Jett was riding eastbound on Schoolcraft between Bentler and Westbrook when she was hit and left to die. The family said it was probably an accident, but the driver had an obligation to stop and try to help.

“Once you pull off, that’s when you make it a crime and murder,” Matthews said. “You murdered my mother.”

Now the family is looking for justice. They are pleading, if anyone knows anything, please come forward.

“This was ruthless,” Matthews said. “I don’t know how you live with yourself, knowing you ran someone over. Everyone’s life is precious. She was my mother. She was someone to me.”

Detroit Police are still looking for leads. If you have any information, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

