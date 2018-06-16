Detroit police seeking 3 men wanted in connection with armed robbery of liquor store

Detroit police are seeking three men wanted in connection with an armed robbery June 2, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for three men wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a liquor store June 2.

Police said the men walked into Glass Bottle Liquor Store in the 900 block of Greenfield Road about 1 a.m. One of the men approached the counter with T-shirts and liquor and acted like he was going to pay for the items. Instead, the two other men grabbed the items and all three men walked outside, police said.

When an employee followed them outside, one of the men brandished a weapon in his waistband before all three fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.