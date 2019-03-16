Detroit police seeking hit-and-run driver after 29-year-old killed on city's west side

Detroit police said this vehicle was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on March 15, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 29-year-old man early March 15 on the city's west side.

Police said the victim was crossing Linwood Street near Lawrence Street about 2 a.m. when a driver traveling north on Linwood hit him. He was in the middle of the street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The vehicle involved is described as a dark-colored SUV that may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or driver's identity is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

See the vehicle in the video below.

