Detroit police seeking information after assault, shooting at east side gas station

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking information after a man was shot Friday at a gas station on the city's east side.

Police said the victim, a 23-year-old man, pulled up to a gas station in the 19100 block of Van Dyke in a 2001 Dodge Ram about 12:10 p.m.

He got out of his truck and started talking to a man. As he was walking away, the man pulled out two handguns and started assaulting the victim before shooting him. The shooter fled south on Van Dyke on foot.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police are trying to identify the shooter and a woman who was with him before the incident because she may have information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Detroit police believe this woman may have information about an April 19, 2019 shooting. (WDIV)

