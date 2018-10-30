Detroit police search for man wanted in sexual assault of 64-year-old woman

DETROIT - Police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a 64-year-old woman on the city's west side earlier this month.

On Oct. 12 at around 2:40 p.m. the victim was waiting for a bus in the area of Grand River Avenue and Livernois Avenue. That is when a late model gray Nissan Sentra pulled up and the suspect, a black man between 40 to 50 years old, asked the victim if she needed a ride.

The victim entered the vehicle and was both assaulted and sexually assaulted after the suspect told her he had a gun.

After hours of riding around, the suspect took money out of the victim’s purse and threw the purse out of the window.

The victim was allowed to exit the vehicle in the area of Grand River Avenue and Oakman Boulevard.

The woman went to a hospital for treatment afterward and has been released.

If you have any information on this case, call the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1950.



