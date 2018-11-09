Detroit police seeking people of interest in fatal crash on city's west side

DETROIT - Police are asking the public for help in identifying and locating people they believe could have information regarding a fatal crash that took place on Detroit's west side.

The crash happened Oct. 28, 2018, at 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Willis Street and Trumbull Avenue, just west of The Lodge Freeway.

READ: Police search for possible second driver to hit woman crossing Trumbull Avenue in Midtown Detroit

A 57-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a red 2015 Toyota Prius. The driver of the Prius pulled over and stayed on the scene until police arrived. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A second vehicle, a white sedan with a broken passenger headlight, was seen leaving after the crash. Detroit police are looking for the driver of that vehicle and believe that person might have information regarding the crash.

White Sedan with defective passenger headlight. (Detroit police)

If you have any information, contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.