Detroit police seeking teen boy, 16, who hasn't returned home in nearly a month

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who left home April 3, 2018 and has not returned.

Christian McKay's mother told police that he went to live with his sister in Georgia after a disagreement at their home in the 18600 block of Stahelin Avenue. She told police that he recently returned to the Detroit area but has not come home.

Christian is described as black with a medium brown complexion. He has brown eyes and wears his hair in a short Afro. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, black jeans and house shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

