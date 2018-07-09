Detroit police seeking vehicle wanted in connection with fatal crash on 7 Mile Road

Detroit police are seeking a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal crash July 7, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal crash Saturday, as well as a man who may have witnessed the crash.

Police said a dark-colored 2014-2017 Chevy Impala struck a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck at 7 Mile and Hayes roads about 2:10 a.m. The Impala left the scene southbound on Hayes, police said. A man inside the F-150 was killed in the crash.

The Impala has minor front-end damage, police said.

Police believe a passenger, Eugene Woodall, 26, was in the F-150 and witnessed the crash.

Anyone who recognizes the Impala or knows Woodall's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

