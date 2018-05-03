Detroit police shoot, kill dog that attacked mail carrier on city's west side

DETROIT - A mail carrier is in critical condition after being attacked by a dog on Detroit's west side, police said.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Glynn Court near Chicago Boulevard and Linwood Street.

The woman said she saw the dog loose and tried to get away, but it bit her on the ankle. She was cowering behind a car when one of the neighbors saw her and called 911.

When police arrived, they approached the house. A dog charged at one of the officers and jumped into the air, so the officer shot it four times, police said.

The dog was killed.

Officials said the dog was protecting its property but shouldn't have been on the loose. There was no chain, gate or fence, according to authorities.

