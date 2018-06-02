Detroit police stepping up enforcement after Greektown shootings, violent Memorial Day weekend

DETROIT - Detroit police are stepping up enforcement after a violent Memorial Day weekend that included 14 shootings and left nine people dead.

Of the many shootings and stabbings across the city, there were two shootings in Greektown, where bystanders can easily get caught in the crossfire.

Officers are in areas where violence occurred over the weekend, watching the streets and monitoring security cameras, so they can respond to any incidents.

Hear more about what police are doing to curb violence in Mara MacDonald's story above.

