Detroit police submit 4 homicide warrants for suspected serial killer Deangelo Martin

DETROIT - Detroit police have submitted four homicide warrants for Deangelo Martin, who is suspected in a series of killings, Chief James Craig said.

Detroit police are waiting for prosecutors to make a charging decision. Police also revealed the cause of death for three victims tied to the serial killer case.

Nancy Harrison, 52, was killed March 19 by blunt-force trauma to the head, officials said.

Yvonne Cobern, 45, was killed June 10 by blunt-force trauma to the head, officials said.

Trevesene Ellis, 53, was killed May 5. Her cause of death is still unknown.

Tamara Michelle Jones, 56, was killed June 5. A cause of death has not been determined, according to authorities.

A possible fifth case is currently pending, police said.

Martin is heading to trial on four counts of sex assault and assault with intent to murder.

A woman who is believed to have escaped the viscous choke hold of Martin took the stand Thursday. She told the court as she walked along Gratiot Avenue near Mack Avenue that someone grabbed her and pulled her into a house, where she fought to stay alive.

One of the woman accusing Martin of kidnapping and assaulting her faced the man she claims tried to take her life a few months ago.

The woman testified how her attacker choked her until she blacked out and she woke up in an abandoned house on Mack Avenue. She explained that the man never released the tight grip he had on her neck while he attempted to rape her.

She broke down in tears as she relieved the horrific moments and explained to the court how she managed to free herself with a pocket knife. She said she escaped from a second-floor window while partially nude.

Martin did not speak in court Thursday. The judge ruled that there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Martin has not been officially charged in any of the murders linked to the suspected serial killings but police have named him as a suspect.

Martin faces charges

Martin is accused of kidnapping, strangling and assaulting a 51-year-old Detroit woman. He was charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation and criminal sexual conduct -- assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. Read more here.

He has been charged in connection with the alleged rape and stabbing of a 26-year-old woman. He was charged with assault with intent to murder and four counts of criminal sexual assault in that case. Read more here.

Possible serial killer victims

Nancy Harrison - Body discovered March 19 on Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.

Travesene Ellis - Body discovered May 24 on Linnhurst Street -- she is considered the second victim.

Tamara M. Jones, who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue Wednesday, June 5.

Anyone with information needs to contact police at 313-596-2260.

Investigation continues

Deborah Reynolds was last seen with Martin in August. Human remains were discovered Dec. 22, 2018, inside an abandoned home, and police are awaiting DNA tests to confirm if the remains belong to Reynolds. Read more here.

Police are investigating to determine if the death of Annetta Nelson is connected to the serial killings. The 58-year-old mother of two was found dead on Detroit's west side. Read more here.

