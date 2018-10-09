Detroit police to discuss 3 cases during Tuesday news conference

DETROIT - Detroit Police Assistant Chief James White will hold a news conference Tuesday where he and other members of the department are expected to discuss three cases.

The cases include a double shooting Monday on Seven Mile Road at Greenfield Road. It happened in the middle of traffic on Seven Mile Road at Greenfield Road, police said. Two men sitting inside a work truck were targeted.

The second case is that of two Detroit police officers who have been suspended. We are expected to learn more about this case on Tuesday.

The third case is a deadly car chase that ended in the 17000 block of Chester Street.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

