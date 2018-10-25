Detroit police to hold news conference on officer-involved shooting, funeral home investigation

DETROIT - Detroit Police Chief James Craig is scheduled to speak Thursday morning on two cases.

The chief will discuss the officer-involved shooting Wednesday night that left a suspect in critical condition and an ongoing investigation into funeral homes where decomposing and mummified remains of fetuses have been found.

Watch the news conference live here at 11 a.m.

