Detroit police trying to piece together what happened after man allegedly kidnapped 5-year-old boy

DETROIT - Detroit police are trying to piece together what exactly happened when a man allegedly kidnapped a 5-year-old boy Thursday.

Marcus Pruitt was found safe Friday after a frantic 14-hour search. He was taken to a hospital to be examined.

Davelle Stevenson, 39, is accused of kidnapping the child. Stevenson was arrested Friday evening.

According to police, Stevenson allegedly took Pruitt on a moped when the boy wandered out of his home in the 19400 block of St. Marys Road about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Pruitt's family doesn't know Stevenson, and investigators don't know why he took the boy or what happened while the child was missing.

