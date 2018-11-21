Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT - Police are seeking help in locating a "serious missing person," Kayla King.

King, 13, was last seen by her mother at their residence in the 10000 block of Lanark Street before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. King left the area after an argument with her mother and has not been seen since.

King is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail with a black band over her hair. She was wearing a blue jacket, light blue jeans and black boots.

If anyone has seen Kayla King, or know of her whereabouts, they are asked to call Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 596-5900

