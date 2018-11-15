Detroit police warn of person entering 3 unlocked homes of young girls while residents slept

Detroit police are warning the public about a person entering homes occupied by small children. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are warning the public about a person entering homes occupied by small children without permission.

Police said that in October and November, an unknown person has entered the homes of three families in the area of 6 Mile and Southfield roads. While the residents are sleeping, the person got in through unlocked doors or windows, police said.

There have been no reports of injuries or stolen items, according to authorities.

Each house has been home to a very young girl, police said.

Residents are asked to lock doors at night and warn children about stranger danger.

Detroit police are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.