Detroit Popeyes shut down due to filthy kitchen conditions cleared to reopen

DETROIT - The Detroit Popeyes restaurant shut down after a video showed disgusting conditions inside the kitchen has been cleared to reopen, health officials said.

The Detroit Health Department determined the east-side restaurant is back up to code after previously citing numerous violations.

Officials said the restaurant had a "corrected action plan" and did everything that needed to be done. It's now clean and ready to open.

There's a sign out front that says, "Now open," and a flag that says the restaurant is under new management.

The video that prompted the closure showed roaches in food, trash on the floor, food improperly stored, plumbing problems, leaking drains and water lines, insects and rodents.

Officials said they found house flies and fruit flies, so pest control came in to fix the situation.

There were also infrastructure problems, but they appear to have been corrected.

Managers said everything is back up and running and there were customers Tuesday. They are also looking to hire more employees.

