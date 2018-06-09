Detroit Public Library hosts nonprofit ProjectArt student exhibitions

DETROIT - Nonprofit ProjectArt is aiming to transform public libraries into cultural hubs through artist residencies where emerging artists teach free after-school arts classes to underserved youth ages 4 to 17.

ProjectArt Detroit announced its second annual series of student and resident exhibitions will take place at the main branch of the Detroit Public Library and Holding House. Each exhibition celebrates the conclusion of ProjectArt’s nine-month tuition-free after-school arts program in which six local contemporary artists are paired with a public library to teach and mentor the city’s youth.

The Student Exhibition started Saturday at the Detroit Public Library at 4 p.m. and will run until June 20.

The Resident Artist Exhibition will take place at Holding House Detroit from June 29 to July 1, 2018. The opening event starts at 6 p.m.

