Detroit Public Library to be closed Wednesday for building repairs

DETROIT - The main Detroit Public Library will be closed Wednesday to address an issue with the building, officials announced.

Depending on repairs, the main library might also be closed Thursday, officials said. Anyone planning to visit the library Thursday is asked to first confirm that it's open.

All branch libraries are open Wednesday and Thursday on their regular schedules, according to officials.

For updates, call the Detroit Public Library at 313-481-1300 or click here to visit the website.

