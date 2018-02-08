Detroit Public Schools Community District to close Friday due to expected winter storm

Detroit public schools will be closed Friday due to weather. (WDIV)

DETROIT - All Detroit Public Schools Community District schools will be closed Friday due to the expected winter storm, officials announced.

DPSCD offices will also be closed Saturday because of the snowstorm.

Here is the full statement from DPSCD:

"Please be advised that all Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) schools and offices will be closed Friday and Saturday, February 9 and 10, 2018 due to the expected Winter Storm. This includes all Friday and Saturday school and district related activities, including professional development and exam school testing scheduled for Saturday. These activities will be rescheduled and more information will be provided shortly.

"Please plan accordingly and stay safe."

