DETROIT - All schools within the Detroit Public Schools Community District will dismiss three hours early on Tuesday due to high temperatures.

If your school/student has a scheduled field trip, buses will return at their normal time and students will be transported to their corner stop or home as normally scheduled, according to a statement from the school district.

The dismissals will be three hours earlier than normal dismissal time.

